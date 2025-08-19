Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Short Interest Up 122.5% in July

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2025

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 114,600 shares, agrowthof122.5% from the July 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently,0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently,0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 97,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,153,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 42,679 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.