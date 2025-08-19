Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Short Interest Up 122.5% in July

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 114,600 shares, agrowthof122.5% from the July 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently,0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently,0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 97,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,153,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 42,679 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

