Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Neonc Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTHI stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Neonc Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonc Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonc Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Neonc Technologies Company Profile

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing.

