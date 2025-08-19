Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Up 121.3% in July

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 49,800 shares, agrowthof121.3% from the July 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PHT opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $8.30.
Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer High Income Fund
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- These 3 Surging Gold & Silver Stocks Just Boosted Dividends
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.