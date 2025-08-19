Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Up 121.3% in July

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 49,800 shares, agrowthof121.3% from the July 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PHT opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,332,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 110,985 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,006,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

