US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,600 shares, anincreaseof124.2% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently,0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBIL. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 60,297 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 149,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,967,000.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

