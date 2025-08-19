US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,600 shares, anincreaseof124.2% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently,0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09.
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.
