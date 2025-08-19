Digital Ally Inc./NV (NASDAQ:DGLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Ally Inc./NV (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Digital Ally Inc./NV had a negative net margin of 62.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,475.74%.

Digital Ally Inc./NV Trading Up 0.6%

Digital Ally Inc./NV stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Digital Ally Inc./NV has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2,829.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Digital Ally Inc./NV to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Digital Ally Inc./NV Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

