Qtron Investments LLC Sells 2,207 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $320,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.4%

NXPI stock opened at $232.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.05. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.74.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,002. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

