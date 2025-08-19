Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.83 Million Position in California Water Service Group $CWT

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,085,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,704,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 785.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,491.99. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CWT opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

