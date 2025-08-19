Corient IA LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Jackson Financial by 161.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,565.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is -5,333.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

