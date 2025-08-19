State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 528 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,892,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $149,963,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $66,972,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,265,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,410.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,930.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,974.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,907.74. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,698.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,869,625. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

