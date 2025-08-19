Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AptarGroup by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 353,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,284,000 after purchasing an additional 247,519 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 20,143.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,970,000 after purchasing an additional 201,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,549,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $1,095,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,369.85. This trade represents a 40.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $255,312.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,135.52. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,971 shares of company stock worth $1,854,388. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

NYSE:ATR opened at $138.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $966.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

