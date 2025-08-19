Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 64,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 514,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1072 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.