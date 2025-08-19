Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,159 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,897,000 after buying an additional 1,474,583 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,374,000 after buying an additional 948,584 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

