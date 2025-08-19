Ethic Inc. Sells 3,050 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Ethic Inc. decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.15.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

