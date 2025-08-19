Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 89.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

