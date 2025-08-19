Algert Global LLC Buys 79,114 Shares of Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,120 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 79,114 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, CEO John David Risher acquired 6,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,966.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,791,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,289,588.60. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $38,299.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 879,498 shares in the company, valued at $13,896,068.40. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Lyft Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.26. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

