Trimble Inc. $TRMB Stock Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Trimble by 174.9% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 153.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Trimble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $9,590,140.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,894 shares of company stock worth $18,996,091. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

