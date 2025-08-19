Heritage Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.89. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2419 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

