Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 39,852 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Heritage Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,852 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFEV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 127,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $31.19.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

