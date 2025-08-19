Q1 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Cut by Roth Capital

CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share.

CNX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 59.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

