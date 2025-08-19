Top Utility Stocks To Watch Now – August 18th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Riot Platforms, Rivian Automotive, Nextracker, Ford Motor, and Pacific Gas & Electric are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential, publicly regulated services—such as electricity, water, natural gas and sometimes telecommunications—to residential and commercial customers. Because these firms operate in industries with stable demand and regulated pricing, their stocks tend to exhibit lower volatility, steady earnings and reliable dividend payments, making them popular for income-oriented and defensive investment strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.54. The company had a trading volume of 41,143,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,541,719. Tesla has a 52-week low of $202.59 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 193.33, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.33.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $477.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,359. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $437.90 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $479.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.20.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,745,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,132,117. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 4.61.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,182,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,102,688. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Nextracker (NXT)

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

NXT stock traded up $6.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.56. 4,270,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,595. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.45. 24,530,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,749,375. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG)

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,571,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,538,799. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.

