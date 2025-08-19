Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching – August 18th

Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Applied Materials are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the materials and goods that a production company holds at various stages of its process, including raw materials, work-in-progress items, and finished products. They represent an investment in the resources needed to run manufacturing operations and fulfill customer orders. Managing these stocks effectively helps minimize production delays, reduce holding costs, and optimize cash flow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $175.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,005,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.41. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $15.92 on Monday, reaching $883.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $967.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $933.05. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $242.82. 4,512,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,209,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $240.96. 4,125,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,038,982. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $248.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $163.76. 5,575,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386,602. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

