Solar Stocks Worth Watching – August 18th

Tesla, First Solar, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Sunrun, NextEra Energy, and Vistra are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy sector, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, developers of solar farms, and providers of related equipment or services. Investors buy solar stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential—and the regulatory, technological, and market risks—associated with the transition to renewable energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,143,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,541,719. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $202.59 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.41 and its 200-day moving average is $304.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 193.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.33.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

First Solar stock traded up $21.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,202,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,074. First Solar has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $262.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $477.61. 1,536,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,359. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $437.90 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.34 and a 200-day moving average of $497.20.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $621.65. 1,066,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,977. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $173.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a PE ratio of 149.77, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $563.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.89.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.27. 39,530,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,277,762. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.37.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,274,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,903,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra has a 1-year low of $72.90 and a 1-year high of $216.85.

