TSE:CHE FY2026 EPS Boosted by Raymond James Financial

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.