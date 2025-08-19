TSE:CHE FY2026 EPS Boosted by Raymond James Financial

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- These 3 Surging Gold & Silver Stocks Just Boosted Dividends
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.