Promising Esports Stocks To Research – August 18th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden, Sphere Entertainment, GameSquare, DouYu International, and Dolphin Digital Media are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate significant revenue from competitive video gaming, whether as game developers, tournament organizers, team owners or streaming platforms. Buying these stocks allows investors to gain exposure to the rapidly growing esports industry, driven by rising viewership, sponsorship deals and media rights. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,865. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,292. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $115.68 and a 52 week high of $225.38.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE MSGS traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $198.06. 79,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,860. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.56. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE SPHR traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $40.91. 197,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAME traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. 2,826,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,791. The company has a market cap of $41.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. GameSquare has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.16. 137,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,474. The company has a market cap of $246.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

Dolphin Digital Media (DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. 129,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,818. The company has a market cap of $12.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. Dolphin Digital Media has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

