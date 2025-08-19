Best Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 18th

Sharplink Gaming, DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, PENN Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and Churchill Downs are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are the equity shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate gambling establishments—such as land-based resorts, casinos, and online gaming platforms—and related hospitality services. Their performance is largely driven by consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends, and regulatory developments, making them cyclical investments that can offer both growth potential and sensitivity to economic fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Sharplink Gaming stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,325,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,814,025. Sharplink Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $124.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBET

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,353,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,961. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.07. The stock had a trading volume of 504,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,041. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $196.88 and a 52-week high of $313.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 144.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.32. The stock had a trading volume of 422,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,115. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $112.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,803. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 980,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,513. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

CHDN traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $103.52. The company had a trading volume of 186,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,781. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $150.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHDN

Further Reading