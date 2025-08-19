Raymond James Financial Decreases Earnings Estimates for ATS

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATS in a research note issued on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for ATS’s FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATS. TD Securities reduced their price target on ATS from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on ATS from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on ATS from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.60.

ATS opened at C$37.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.33. ATS has a 1 year low of C$29.81 and a 1 year high of C$46.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.36.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products.

