Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 64,682 Shares of CGI Group, Inc. $GIB

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1,396.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,682 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CGI Group by 239.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 292.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 7,051.9% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. CGI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.85 and a 12 month high of $122.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.02.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This is an increase from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

