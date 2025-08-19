RyuJin Price Tops $0.0000 (RYU)

RyuJin (RYU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. RyuJin has a total market cap of $7.18 million and $41.81 thousand worth of RyuJin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RyuJin has traded down 95.7% against the dollar. One RyuJin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RyuJin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115,511.13 or 1.00067997 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115,323.50 or 0.99905458 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.35 or 0.00332100 BTC.

RyuJin Profile

RyuJin was first traded on February 3rd, 2024. RyuJin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for RyuJin is ryujin.ai. RyuJin’s official Twitter account is @ryujindragoneth. RyuJin’s official message board is medium.com/@ryujincrypto/welcome-to-ryujin-ryu-the-dragon-awakens-f8909621ac91.

RyuJin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RyuJin (RYU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. RyuJin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 963,849,991,678,536 in circulation. The last known price of RyuJin is 0.00000001 USD and is down -5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $42,879.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ryujin.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RyuJin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RyuJin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RyuJin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RyuJin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RyuJin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.