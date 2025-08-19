Movement Self Reported Market Cap Hits $358.22 Million (MOVE)

Movement (MOVE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Movement token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Movement has a market cap of $358.22 million and $26.37 million worth of Movement was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Movement has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115,511.13 or 1.00067997 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115,323.50 or 0.99905458 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.35 or 0.00332100 BTC.

Movement Token Profile

Movement was first traded on September 29th, 2024. Movement’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz/blog. The official website for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz. Movement’s official Twitter account is @movementfdn.

Buying and Selling Movement

According to CryptoCompare, “Movement (MOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Movement has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,700,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Movement is 0.13076651 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $28,020,144.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movementnetwork.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Movement directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Movement should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Movement using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

