Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a total market capitalization of $258.30 million and $3.97 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cheems (cheems.pet) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115,511.13 or 1.00067997 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115,323.50 or 0.99905458 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.35 or 0.00332100 BTC.

About Cheems (cheems.pet)

Cheems (cheems.pet)’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official website is cheems.pet.

Buying and Selling Cheems (cheems.pet)

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000127 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,200,565.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheems (cheems.pet) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheems (cheems.pet) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheems (cheems.pet) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.