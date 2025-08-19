iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Shares Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,766,000 after purchasing an additional 399,082 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,843,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,313,000 after purchasing an additional 105,613 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,134,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,308,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $167.14 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.40.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

