RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 12,225 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

