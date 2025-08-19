Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 280,316 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,512,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,316 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.73% of Voya Financial worth $373,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Voya Financial by 666.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493.90. This trade represents a 82.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

