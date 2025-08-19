Wellington Management Group LLP Has $429.25 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,103 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Ryder System worth $429,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of R opened at $178.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.00. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.54 and a 52-week high of $184.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.60.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total transaction of $1,181,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,526.06. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $981,216.18. Following the sale, the director owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,177.14. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,586 shares of company stock worth $6,459,868. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

