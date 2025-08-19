RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,334 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $133.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

