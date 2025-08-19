Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,246,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,772 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 7.41% of Champion Homes worth $402,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Champion Homes Stock Up 0.6%

SKY stock opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. Champion Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.18 million. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Champion Homes

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $65,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,376.32. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Champion Homes Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

