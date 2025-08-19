iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Stock Holdings Lessened by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

