Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 24,795 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,734,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,795 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $385,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,577,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,934,000 after purchasing an additional 501,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,238,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,049,000 after purchasing an additional 571,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.2%

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

