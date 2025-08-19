Qtron Investments LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 109,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,336.56. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,906 shares of company stock worth $2,675,251. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair raised DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

