Head-To-Head Review: PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) and SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR)

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) and SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PowerBank and SunHydrogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PowerBank alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerBank -40.54% -24.80% -8.92% SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of SunHydrogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of SunHydrogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerBank $43.08 million 1.87 -$2.56 million ($0.45) -5.00 SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A ($0.0204) -1.77

This table compares PowerBank and SunHydrogen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SunHydrogen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerBank. PowerBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunHydrogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PowerBank and SunHydrogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerBank 0 0 3 1 3.25 SunHydrogen 0 0 0 0 0.00

PowerBank presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given PowerBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PowerBank is more favorable than SunHydrogen.

Summary

SunHydrogen beats PowerBank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerBank

(Get Free Report)

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SunHydrogen

(Get Free Report)

SunHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc. and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc. in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Coralville, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.