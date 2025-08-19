Contrasting SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) and China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT)

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) and China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SSE and China BAK Battery”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SSE alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE $12.92 billion 2.08 $1.61 billion N/A N/A China BAK Battery $152.73 million 0.62 $11.79 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SSE has higher revenue and earnings than China BAK Battery.

SSE has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China BAK Battery has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SSE and China BAK Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 0 2 2 2 3.00 China BAK Battery 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares SSE and China BAK Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A China BAK Battery 0.25% 0.30% 0.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of SSE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of China BAK Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of China BAK Battery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About China BAK Battery

(Get Free Report)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company also develops and manufactures NCM precursor and cathode materials. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is based in Dalian, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.