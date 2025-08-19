IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,950,000 after buying an additional 916,898 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $179,784,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,865,000 after acquiring an additional 414,802 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $156,412,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 441,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,459,000 after acquiring an additional 303,966 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $637.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $560.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total transaction of $3,551,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,249.60. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total transaction of $18,491,734.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,650,885.78. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,176 shares of company stock worth $34,060,678 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

