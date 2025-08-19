Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,543 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after buying an additional 1,718,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after buying an additional 1,110,990 shares in the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,677,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,883,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,690.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 652,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,377,000 after buying an additional 641,239 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.25.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
