State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NVR opened at $8,155.46 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,597.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,354.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $120.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

