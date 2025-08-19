Algert Global LLC Sells 26,136 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,136 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TKO Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,951,000 after buying an additional 1,295,817 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,238,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,962,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,961,000 after purchasing an additional 210,469 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,678,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,574,000 after purchasing an additional 611,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 569.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,563 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,593,099.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 146,975 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,736. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $185.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.47 and a 200-day moving average of $162.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $194.76.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

