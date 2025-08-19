State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 36.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,049 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $10,268,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 33,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Wall Street Zen lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $542.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.17.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $516.87 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $534.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $489.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

