Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.36.
GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on GFI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields
Gold Fields Trading Down 0.2%
NYSE GFI opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Fields
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.