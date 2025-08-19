Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Gold Fields Trading Down 0.2%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Gold Fields by 84.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,579 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $49,186,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,594.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,913,000 after buying an additional 1,989,849 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,308,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,323,000 after buying an additional 1,822,689 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $30,914,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFI opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

