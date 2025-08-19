Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $384,000 in C3.ai, Inc. $AI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Price Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,014,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,074.88. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 17,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $441,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 166,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,801.28. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,257,074 shares of company stock worth $53,260,950 over the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.