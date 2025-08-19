Titan Machinery Inc. $TITN Holdings Reduced by Voss Capital LP

Voss Capital LP decreased its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,456 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP owned approximately 1.72% of Titan Machinery worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,241,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. English Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. English Capital Management LLC now owns 286,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1,261.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 644,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TITN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

TITN stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $456.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $594.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.76 million.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

