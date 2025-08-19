Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA Shares Sold by Voss Capital LP

Voss Capital LP cut its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP owned approximately 0.29% of Kura Oncology worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 969.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 148,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Trading Up 1.9%

KURA opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. Analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KURA

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.